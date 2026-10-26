Mexhiti: Violating the law on fair representation could lead to dismissal

VLEN co-chair Izet Mexhiti said tonight on the “Debate on Shenja” program that officials responsible for failing to implement the law on fair and adequate representation could face political accountability, including dismissal.

According to Mexhiti, implementing this law is in line with the spirit of the Ohrid Agreement, the Constitution and the government’s policies.

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“There will be political accountability. It is not in the spirit of the Ohrid Agreement, the spirit of the Constitution, or the spirit of the government. He will be dismissed. The Speaker of Parliament can be dismissed if he does not implement this law. For example, the president as well. The president must uphold the laws; he cannot violate them,” he said.

Mexhiti added that accountability varies depending on the circumstances: one situation is when the law is not violated, while another is when an official has the law at their disposal and, being aware of it, commits a violation that leads to legal and political consequences.