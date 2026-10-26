Mexhiti: Violating the law on fair representation could lead to dismissal

Mexhiti: Violating the law on fair representation could lead to dismissal

VLEN co-chair Izet Mexhiti said tonight on the “Debate on Shenja” program that officials responsible for failing to implement the law on fair and adequate representation could face political accountability, including dismissal.

According to Mexhiti, implementing this law is in line with the spirit of the Ohrid Agreement, the Constitution and the government’s policies.

Të lidhura

None found

“There will be political accountability. It is not in the spirit of the Ohrid Agreement, the spirit of the Constitution, or the spirit of the government. He will be dismissed. The Speaker of Parliament can be dismissed if he does not implement this law. For example, the president as well. The president must uphold the laws; he cannot violate them,” he said.

Mexhiti added that accountability varies depending on the circumstances: one situation is when the law is not violated, while another is when an official has the law at their disposal and, being aware of it, commits a violation that leads to legal and political consequences.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 22:03

Tags: , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison