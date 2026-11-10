Maqedonci: Highest-ever defense budget planned for 2027

The Republic of Kosovo’s planned defense budget for 2027 is €224,168,705. Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci described it as the largest amount in the history of the Ministry of Defense and the Kosovo Army.

In a Facebook post, Maqedonci said the funds would allow the modernization of the Kosovo Security Force to continue. According to him, investments will focus on modern military equipment and systems, strengthening operational capabilities, and developing defense infrastructure.

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