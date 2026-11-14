Majko, Braçe and Xhafaj oppose Rama’s call to expel Spiropali and Ndreca from the Socialist Party

Majko, Braçe and Xhafaj oppose Rama’s call to expel Spiropali and Ndreca from the Socialist Party

Elisa Spiropali and Plarent Ndreca remain members of the Socialist Party following discussions at the party’s National Assembly. Prime Minister Edi Rama’s call for their expulsion sparked debate among party members and leaders.

Pandeli Majko, Erion Braçe and Fatmir Xhafaj voiced opposition to expelling the two Socialists. Citing sources from the closed-door meeting, journalist Ergyr Gjençaj reported that Majko opposed their expulsion, arguing that the Socialist Party should not become a party that removes its own members.

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MP Erion Braçe took the same position, reportedly saying that expulsion is not how the party operates. Fatmir Xhafaj also opposed Rama’s request: he called for disciplinary measures against Spiropali and Ndreca, but not their expulsion from the Socialist Party.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 17:53

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