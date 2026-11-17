Kurti: Kosovo aims to boost production and exports as economic forum with Poland opens tomorrow

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, attended a reception held ahead of the Third Kosovo-Poland Economic Forum, which will take place tomorrow and the day after in Pristina.

Institutional representatives, members of the business community, experts and entrepreneurs from both countries attended the event.

Të lidhura None found

Kurti said Kosovo aims to expand domestic production and exports, as well as create new opportunities for investment and economic cooperation with Poland.

“We aim to produce more in our country and export as much as possible abroad. We do not want to be merely a market for others; we want to offer products and services and be partners through investment in the Republic of Kosovo,” Kurti said.

He announced that discussions at the forum would focus on three main areas: the economy and digital governance; defense, security and cybersecurity technologies; and the development of production, infrastructure and energy.

According to Kurti, these sectors create opportunities to share experience and build new connections that support development.

The prime minister also underscored the importance of the partnership with Poland, a member of the European Union and NATO, which Kosovo hopes to join in the future.

Kurti recalled that Poland will take part next month in the G20 meeting in the United States.