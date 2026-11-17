The departure of nine members of an official delegation from Somalia from their accommodation during a visit to Kosovo, and their failure to turn up for their scheduled return, have raised concerns about institutional accountability, checks on foreign nationals and international partners’ trust in Kosovo.

Ramadan Gjanaj, a political scientist and lecturer in international relations, told “Bota sot” that it was important not to draw conclusions before the full circumstances of the case were known.

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“First of all, we need to put the scale of this incident into perspective until the precise circumstances surrounding the departure of the nine Somali nationals have been clarified. At this stage, nothing allows us to state with certainty that these individuals have left Kosovo’s territory, reached a European Union member state or intended from the outset to use this official visit for migration purposes,” Gjanaj said.

Ramadan Gjanaj

He warned that if Kosovo was found to have been used as a transit route to the EU under the cover of a state delegation, this could raise concerns among European partners about the functioning of migration controls and visa procedures.

“If investigations were to establish that Kosovo was indeed used as a transit territory to the European Union under the guise of a foreign government delegation, this issue could raise serious questions among European partners about the reliability of Kosovo’s migration control and visa issuance mechanisms,” he said.

Gjanaj: Visa exemption could be suspended

Kosovo’s citizens have enjoyed visa-free travel since January 1, 2024, following a lengthy process of meeting EU criteria, Gjanaj recalled. However, he stressed that the European Union has instruments available to temporarily suspend this exemption if a country no longer meets the conditions.

“This liberalization is not an irreversible achievement. The European Union has a mechanism allowing the temporary suspension of the visa exemption for nationals of a third country when certain conditions are no longer met. This mechanism was further strengthened by the European Regulation of November 26, 2025, which broadens the European Union’s scope for intervention, particularly in migration policy, security and the alignment of visa policies,” he explained.

However, Gjanaj described as exaggerated the claim that the departure of nine Somali nationals alone could lead to the suspension of visa liberalization for Kosovars.

“Nevertheless, I think it is an exaggeration to suggest that the departure of nine Somali nationals could, in itself, lead to the suspension of visa liberalization for Kosovo’s citizens,” he stressed.

According to the political scientist, the concern would be greater if investigations uncovered recurring weaknesses in visa issuance, organized irregular migration activities or the unlawful involvement of individuals within Kosovo’s institutions.

He recalled that the European Commission has asked Kosovo to continue aligning its visa policy with that of the EU and to strengthen checks on foreign nationals who could pose migration or security risks.

The case could also affect the path toward European integration

Gjanaj said the issue was not limited to visa liberalization but could also affect Kosovo’s credibility in the European Union integration process.

As the country seeks official candidate status for EU membership, its institutions must avoid creating fresh doubts about their work, he said.

“European partners’ trust will therefore depend less on the incident itself than on the ability of Kosovo’s authorities to clarify it, identify any responsibility and, where appropriate, take the necessary measures to prevent such a situation from happening again,” Gjanaj said.

He said it was not yet possible to determine whether this was an isolated incident or reflected deeper institutional shortcomings. However, given the unusual nature of the case, the relevant authorities should conduct thorough investigations.

Gjanaj noted that those involved were members of an official government delegation of eleven people, not nine foreigners who had traveled to Kosovo separately for tourism or work. After the visit, only the two government officials returned to Somalia.

Questions about the organization of the visit and vetting of the delegation

The political scientist called on the institutions to clarify how the visit was organized and what checks were carried out on delegation members.

“Who initiated this official invitation? What was the precise purpose of the visit? What were the actual roles of the nine individuals within the Somali administration? On the basis of which documents had Kosovo’s authorities authorized their entry into the country? And finally, how were these individuals able to leave their accommodation without their whereabouts being made known to this day?” Gjanaj asked.

He said it must be made clear whether Kosovo’s institutions had verified the information with their counterparts in Somalia before allowing them entry.

Presenting someone as a member of an official foreign delegation, Gjanaj stressed, does not absolve the authorities of their obligation to verify that person’s identity, role and eligibility to enter Kosovo.

Gjanaj highlights lack of public information

Gjanaj also raised concerns about the lack of public information on what happened after the nine individuals left.

Kosovo’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent the Somali authorities a note verbale requesting clarification, he recalled. But so far, according to Gjanaj, insufficient information has been made public about any judicial investigation, the individuals’ whereabouts or how they left.

He added that the European Union had not yet issued a public position on the case, but that this should not be taken as a sign of EU institutions’ involvement.

Among the scenarios that should be examined, Gjanaj mentioned the possibility of an organized migration operation concealed behind the official visit, as well as unlawful cooperation by individuals within the institutions.

He also mentioned the possibility of a confidential security or intelligence operation, but stressed that there was no public evidence supporting this scenario.

“However, we must be extremely cautious on this last point: there is currently no publicly available evidence that could support such a hypothesis, and the institutions’ silence cannot constitute proof of their involvement. This is precisely why an institutional clarification is essential,” he stressed.

Review of the entire institutional chain sought

In conclusion, Gjanaj called for scrutiny of every institutional link involved in organizing the visit: from the invitation and visa issuance to entry checks and records of any possible border crossings.

If administrative violations are established, he said, responsibility must be determined at the level of the relevant departments and officials. If evidence of criminal offenses emerges, the case should be investigated by the competent prosecutor’s office.

Political responsibility, he said, should be assessed according to the seriousness of the violations and the degree of involvement or negligence of institutional leaders.

“However, it would be neither fair nor legally justified to identify those responsible before the circumstances of this case have been clarified,” Gjanaj stressed.

According to him, the significance of the incident is not limited to the fate of the nine Somali nationals. It also concerns the ability of the state of Kosovo to establish what happened, determine any responsibility and maintain international partners’ trust.

“The true significance of this case therefore lies not only in the departure of the nine Somali nationals, but in the ability of the state of Kosovo to establish the facts, identify any responsibility and maintain the trust of its European partners,” Gjanaj concluded.