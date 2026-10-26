Kurti calls for a full investigation into Arlinda Zekaj’s murder: She warned of the danger but was not protected

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, has called for the murder of Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja, to be fully investigated without delay. He stressed that the victim had reported that her life was in danger three days before she was killed.

During his speech in Parliament, Kurti said that Arlinda Zekaj had not received the protection necessary to save her life.

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“One of our fellow citizens sought protection, but she did not receive what she needed to stay alive. Arlinda Zekaj was killed yesterday. Arlinda Zekaj’s brutal murder is shocking for all of us,” Kurti said.

According to the prime minister, three days before the tragic incident, Arlinda had contacted the Prosecutor’s Office and warned that her life was at risk.

Kurti emphasized that the suspect in the murder remains at large, making it even more imperative that a full and immediate investigation be carried out.

He also called on the Prosecutor’s Office and the responsible institutions to clarify how the victim’s reports were handled, as well as why the warning about the danger was not followed by concrete protective measures.

“Every violation must be uncovered,” Kurti said from the parliamentary rostrum.