Kurti avoids commenting on reactions to the Law on the Specialist Chambers and meets with the president

Kurti avoids commenting on reactions to the Law on the Specialist Chambers and meets with the president

After Kosovo’s Assembly adopted the Law on the Specialist Chambers in The Hague, the country’s institutions faced reactions from several international representatives.

Të lidhura

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The European Union initially said the adopted amendments were not in line with Kosovo’s international obligations toward the bloc.

The German Embassy in Pristina also expressed concern, saying it was “deeply concerned” about the Assembly’s interventions in the Law on the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

Asked by journalists on Thursday about these reactions, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti did not give a specific answer.

He merely said he had to go to a meeting with President Shiroka – Pula.

“I have a meeting with the president at 11:00, and I need to arrive on time,” Kurti said.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 12:39

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