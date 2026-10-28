Kurti and Dukaj assess opportunities to expand Kosovo–Montenegro cooperation

Kurti and Dukaj assess opportunities to expand Kosovo–Montenegro cooperation

During the KosovaPAR 2026 international conference, organized by the Ministry of Digitalization and Public Administration, Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, and Minister Lulëzon Jagxhiu met with Montenegro’s Minister of Public Administration, Marash Dukaj.

Kurti said the geographic proximity between Kosovo and Montenegro creates new opportunities to strengthen institutional relations. He said cooperation could be expanded, particularly in public administration reform and digitalization.

Të lidhura

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He also stressed the importance of sharing experience and successful practices, especially regarding processes that bring both countries closer to the European Union. Kurti said such an approach would help Kosovo and Montenegro develop and strengthen cooperation in the region.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 18:15

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