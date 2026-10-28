Haxhiu and Dukaj discuss strengthening cooperation and the path to the EU

Kosovo Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu met with Montenegro’s Minister of Public Administration, Marash Dukaj. They discussed the friendly relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen them.

The two sides also discussed exchanging experiences and cooperating on public administration modernization, the digitalization of services and reforms related to European integration.

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Haxhiu said that cooperation between the administrations would give both sides the opportunity to learn from each other, while allowing Kosovo to draw on Montenegro’s experience in the process of joining the European Union.

The Assembly speaker thanked Dukaj for his commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries and thanked Montenegro for its support for Kosovo’s European perspective. She also praised the contribution of Albanians in Montenegro, who help develop the country and bring the two sides closer through their work and involvement in public life.