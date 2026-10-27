Kurti after the murder in Peja: The justice system must be corrected and held accountable

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has criticized the way justice operates in the country, citing European Union reports that have highlighted problems in the sector over the years. Following the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, Kurti called for accountability to extend to investigators, prosecutors and judges.

During a visit to the University Clinical Center of Kosovo (UCCK), he said the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice had 54 hours left to submit a report on the case. According to Kurti, the document should fully clarify the circumstances of the incident and identify any potential failures by the responsible institutions.

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Kurti said EU reports on Kosovo have repeatedly raised concerns about the justice system over the years. He stressed that justice must be put on the right track, saying it is currently not fair but distorted.

The prime minister called for investigators’ work to be examined, prosecutors to be held accountable and judges’ decisions to be assessed. He described the matter as urgent and said the report requested from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice should determine where each link in the institutional chain had failed.

He also called for other similar cases in Kosovo to be reviewed, saying that women in different parts of the country continue to live under threat. Kurti emphasized that it is essential for institutions to protect them.

Arlinda Zekaj was killed with an axe by her brother-in-law in Vitomirica, Peja.

Before the incident, the victim had sought help from the chief prosecutor of the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja and the Kosovo Police, and had also sent a letter. The suspect in the murder remains at large.

The funeral will be held today in Peja at 15:00.