Kurti after Justina Shiroka-Pula’s election as president: Institutions are functional, now the focus must be on work

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has called for work to be stepped up following the completion of the process of establishing and putting the country’s institutions into operation.

In his statement, he listed the constitution of the 11th Legislature of the Assembly, the formation of the government and the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as President of Kosovo.

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Kurti said Shiroka-Pula was elected president last night and officially took office today from her predecessor, acting president Albulena Haxhiu.

“A great deal of energy has gone into completing the process of establishing and making the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo operational: constituting the 11th Legislature of the Assembly, forming the government and electing the president,” Kurti wrote.

According to the head of government, the conditions are now in place for the institutions to operate without obstacles, so the priority should be carrying out their work and fulfilling their commitments.

“Now that the conditions for unhindered work are in place, efforts must increase and time must not be wasted. In the service of citizens, for the common good, and in fulfillment of our commitments and government program,” he said.

Kurti concluded his statement by once again welcoming the completion of the process of making the institutions operational.