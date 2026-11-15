Kumanovo hospital plans to hire 23 more medical residents, but how many are Albanian?

With the planned hiring of 23 privately funded medical residents across 12 medical specialties, Kumanovo General Hospital will bring the number of doctors hired during the project’s two phases to 50.

Director Sasho Stoshevski said the hiring process has begun. Of the 23 new positions, six are in neurology, four in internal medicine and three in pulmonology and allergology. The remaining positions are in various specialties, including cardiology, gynecology, orthopedics and psychiatry.

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It is not yet known how many of the 23 residents are Albanian, as the institutions have not made the candidates’ ethnic backgrounds public.