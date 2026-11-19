Nezir Kraki, a member of parliament from the Vetëvendosje Movement, is in Brussels, Belgium, to take part in the 38th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Francophonie (APF).

As head of the permanent delegation of the Kosovo Assembly to the APF, he attended the Conference of Presidents of the Europe Region, which was organized at Brussels City Hall.

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In a post after the conference, Kraki expressed gratitude for the continued support for Kosovo and pledged a new dynamic in relations with the Francophone world. He specified that, in his capacity as head of the delegation, he had the pleasure of attending this conference last evening at Brussels City Hall, where he thanked for the support for Kosovo and promised a fresh approach in relations with the Francophonie.

Kraki also announced that the proceedings of the Parliamentary Assembly of Francophonie for Europe will continue today and tomorrow, with discussions on important topics.

In the Kosovo Assembly delegation, alongside him, MP Eliza Hoxha and the secretary of Kosovo’s permanent delegation to the APF, Bukurije Rukolli, are also taking part.

The Vetëvendosje MP stressed that ties with the Francophone world should be treated as a long-term strategic objective for the country, noting the importance the French language has played in his personal and professional development.

He also thanked the regional secretary for Europe at the APF, Fatmir Leci, as well as the representatives of the Kosovo Embassy in Brussels, Liridon Bajrami and Milot Ahmeti, for their presence and contribution to the activities held.