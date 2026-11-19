After Kamberi’s call for dialogue, Hyseni calls on Valley Albanians to be vigilant about new promises from Belgrade

Shaip Kamberi, a deputy from the Albanian Coalition in the Serbian Parliament, said during the plenary session of 18 November that Albanian representatives are open to dialogue and cooperation with the new Serbian government, but without in any way compromising their principles and demands for the rights of Albanians in the Presevo Valley.

In his speech, Kamberi stressed that political transformations should not be judged only by the replacement of those in power, but also by how institutions treat citizens, their rights and equality.

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“I think that any political change should not be assessed only through the replacement of those exercising power, but also through the change in institutions’ approach to citizens, their rights and their equality.

In this context, I want to underline from the outset that we are ready and open for dialogue and partnership with anyone who aims to build a more democratic, fairer and more accountable society than the one we currently have.

I do not intend to prejudge anyone, nor to attribute to anyone positions they have not yet had the chance to express. But I must say openly now that readiness for partnership does not mean readiness for conformism.

Openness to dialogue does not constitute giving up on principles, while political cooperation cannot replace the realization of rights,” he declared.

Regarding the latest political developments in Serbia and Kamberi’s message, commentator Nehat Hyseni told “Bota Sot” that a change in the parliamentary majority does not automatically bring a change in state policies toward Albanians.

According to him, the real test for the new majority will be its willingness to ensure authentic equality, representation in institutions and implementation of the obligations Serbia has undertaken toward the Albanians of Presevo, Bujanovac and Medvedja.

Hyseni assessed that Kamberi’s readiness for cooperation should be turned into a structured institutional process, with accountability and measurable results.

“The change in the political composition of the Serbian Parliament, after the early parliamentary elections of 25 October 2026, opens a new chapter in Serbian political life, but at the same time creates an important moment for the political, legal and institutional position of Albanians in the Presevo Valley.

This development should not be seen simply as an ordinary parliamentary rotation!

It represents an important moment in Serbia’s political transformation, which may open space for the democratization of institutions, the return of political accountability and a change in the treatment of unresolved issues of national minorities, including the Albanians of Presevo, Bujanovac and Medvedja.

Nevertheless, a change in the parliamentary majority does not automatically mean a change in state policies.

For the Albanians of the Valley, the real proof will not be the new political rhetoric, but the willingness of Serbian institutions to fulfill existing obligations and to ensure real equality, institutional representation and sustainable development,” he said.

Discussing the demands of Valley Albanians, Hyseni stressed the importance of implementing previous agreements and plans, which according to him have remained largely without concrete results.

He mentioned the Seven-Point Plan, approved by the Serbian Government on 4 June 2013, as well as the 2022 Action Plan, stressing that the main issue remains the lack of their implementation.

“The fundamental problem is not the lack of documents, agreements or institutional promises. The problem is the large gap between the formal acceptance of these documents and their implementation in practice.

Serbia’s governments, including the current government of Aleksandar Vučić, have accepted documents and expressed readiness to address the problems of Albanians, but the concrete results have been far from expectations.

This situation has created a large deficit of political trust between Albanians and Belgrade’s institutions.

Therefore, Albanian deputies must demand from the new parliamentary majority a clear position on the implementation of these documents, with timeframes, institutional responsibility and verifiable implementation mechanisms,” Hyseni declared.

According to him, Albanian representatives in the Serbian Parliament should focus their demands on five priority areas: proportional representation and institutional integration, an end to address passivization, recognition of diplomas and equality in education, economic development and respect for national identity and collective rights.

Hyseni stressed that Albanians still face obstacles in representation in state administration, police, judiciary and other public institutions.

He also singled out the passivization of residence addresses, demanding a review of contested cases, procedural transparency and effective legal protection for citizens.

Regarding education, he underlined the need for recognition of diplomas obtained at Kosovo universities and the unblocking of the distribution of school textbooks in the Albanian language.

In economic terms, he called for a serious development program for the three municipalities of the Valley, as well as the creation of a transparent mechanism for transferring financial resources allocated by the Kosovo Government.

Speaking about the risk of repeated unfulfilled promises, Hyseni assessed that the experience of the past three decades requires caution and a more organized approach from Albanian representatives.

“The political experience of the past three decades shows that Valley Albanians have had many contacts, agreements, declarations and promises from representatives of power in Belgrade, but very few sustainable results.

Therefore, there is a real risk that this time too, in the name of a new political climate, great expectations may be created that could later turn into disappointment.

However, this does not mean that dialogue should be rejected!

On the contrary, dialogue is an indispensable instrument of democratic politics. But it must be conducted on the basis of reciprocal responsibilities, transparency and measurable results,” he stressed.

Hyseni also added that Albanian deputies should not give automatic support to any government without first receiving clear commitments on the vital issues of the community they represent.

Finally, he stressed that the equality of Albanians in the Presevo Valley should be one of the key tests of Serbia’s democracy and European orientation.

“Dialogue without implementation of agreements is just another form of postponing problems. Cooperation without equality is unequal partnership, while promises without institutional responsibility are simply political illusions.

The challenge for the new parliamentary majority in Serbia is to prove that political change also brings a change in state culture and in relations with national minorities.

Meanwhile, the challenge for Albanian representatives is to turn this new political moment into an organized, coordinated process oriented toward concrete results.

Ultimately, the equality of Albanians in the Presevo Valley is not a matter of the goodwill of any government in Belgrade, but a democratic, constitutional and European obligation of the state of Serbia,” Hyseni concluded for “Bota Sot”.