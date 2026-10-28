Konjufca announces start of work on State Strategy for The Hague and next steps

Glauk Konjufca, Kosovo’s minister of foreign affairs, announced that the inaugural meeting of the Working Group had been held. The group will draft the State Strategy for appeal proceedings before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

According to Konjufca, Kosovo’s institutions will provide full support to former KLA leaders during the appeal process. He announced institutional coordination to defend the truth about the liberation war and oppose attempts to distort it, Bota sot reports.

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Full statement

The declaration of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, adopted on September 28, demonstrated our shared determination to oppose the unjust judgment against the KLA leaders and defend the truth about our liberation war. In implementation of this declaration and the Government decision of October 14, I chaired today the inaugural meeting of the Working Group tasked with drafting and harmonizing the State Strategy for appeal proceedings before the Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

During the meeting, we reviewed the strategy’s main pillars, assigned responsibilities for drafting it and approved the overall work plan. Our aim is for the leaders of the liberation war to receive the full support of the state of Kosovo in the appeal process. At the same time, we will resolutely defend the truth about this war on the international stage and oppose any attempt to distort it.

The KLA is a unifying force for everyone, beyond differences, because its liberation war lies at the foundation of our freedom and our state. In the face of this battle, the institutions of the Republic and political forces have a responsibility to stand together, with the commitment and determination required to defend a historic right of our people.