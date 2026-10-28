Çitaku: Working Group demonstrates unity and commitment to defending the KLA

Vlora Çitaku, Acting Chairwoman of the PDK, announced that the first meeting of the Working Group was held today. The group has been tasked with drafting and harmonizing the State Strategy for appeal procedures before the Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

Çitaku, a member of the group, said that the representation of Albanian parliamentary parties at the meeting shows that there is a shared political, civic, state and national awareness of the importance of the issue.

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In line with the spirit of the Assembly’s Declaration of September 28, participants reviewed the strategy’s main directions, assigned responsibilities for drafting it and approved the general work plan, according to Çitaku.

“We aim for the state of Kosovo to provide our liberators with full support in their battle on appeal,” she wrote.

She also announced that, in addition to work on the strategy, efforts are continuing to draft a law aimed at strengthening the protection of the rights of KLA veterans.

Çitaku said that preserving the truth about the liberation war, as well as the values and legacy of the KLA, is an obligation that stands above party divisions. She summed up this position with the words: “The KLA unites us.”

According to her, coordination is needed to challenge the first-instance verdict, which she described as unjust, and to ensure that the liberators have all the legal means and guarantees during the appeal process.

“We will not leave the liberators alone, not for a single day or a single moment!” Çitaku concluded.