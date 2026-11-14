Koçiu takes charge of the Socialist Party in Tirana alongside Ervin Bushati, deputy prime minister says: We will work in every neighborhood

The National Assembly of the Socialist Party has selected the team that will work to fulfill Albania’s historic mission of joining the European Union and deliver on its commitments to citizens through better services and concrete results.

Deputy Prime Minister Ogerta Manastirliu, who will serve as co-chair of the Socialist Party in Tirana, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her by the party’s chairman.

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Koçiu said that, together with Ervin, Ogerta and Tirana’s Socialists, the work would continue in every neighborhood and district of the capital. She said Tirana, as the European capital of all Albanians, would set an example for development, create new opportunities for families and mark the start of the Socialist Party’s path to victory toward #ALBANIA2030.