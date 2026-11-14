Citizens and students again protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office, with more police at the Parliament Presidency

Citizens and students again protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office, with more police at the Parliament Presidency

Citizens and students have been protesting for several hours outside the Prime Minister’s Office on Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard. They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and have been protesting for 168 consecutive days.

Before gathering again near the government headquarters, the young protesters marched along several streets in Tirana. Along the way, they chanted against the prime minister and called for him to resign.

Të lidhura

None found

The police presence at the protest near the Prime Minister’s Office has increased. More officers have also been deployed outside the Parliament Presidency building.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 18:37

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