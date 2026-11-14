Koçeku calls for Rama’s resignation: How can a Socialist Party that cannot govern itself run the country?

Koçeku calls for Rama’s resignation: How can a Socialist Party that cannot govern itself run the country?

Independent MP Marjana Koçeku has reacted to the Socialist Party’s National Assembly meeting held this Saturday, mocking the gathering and Prime Minister Edi Rama.

In a Facebook post, she commented on developments at the meeting, including shifts in position, applause and discussions about expulsions from the party.

Të lidhura

None found

Koçeku questioned whether the Socialist Party could run the country when it could not keep itself under control, and ended her response by calling for the prime minister’s resignation.

According to her, some participants at the Assembly applauded enthusiastically while others did not. There was then a call first to turn off the cameras and later to turn them back on, while a position in favor of expelling someone shifted to a proposal to reconsider the matter. Koçeku wrote that a party unable to decide what it says or control itself cannot govern a country, adding that the sooner Rama resigns, the better.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 22:22

Tags: , , , , , ,
Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses

Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses
Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20

Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20
Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo

Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo
From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia

From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia
Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms
Iran announces drone attack on US base in Bahrain as authorities warn residents

Iran announces drone attack on US base in Bahrain as authorities warn residents
Mustafa responds sharply to Osmani as LDK tensions signal a heated internal contest

Mustafa responds sharply to Osmani as LDK tensions signal a heated internal contest
Beyond Taliban bans, Afghan girls face barriers to education in Iran and Pakistan too

Beyond Taliban bans, Afghan girls face barriers to education in Iran and Pakistan too
grandpashabet facebookBursa Escortgrandpashabet facebookjojobetgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişkahraman haberdeneme bonusu veren sitelercasinofast güncel girişgrandpaşhabetonline notarystarzbetgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetjojobetkavbetgrandpashabet girişjojobetjojobet