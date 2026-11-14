Koçeku calls for Rama’s resignation: How can a Socialist Party that cannot govern itself run the country?

Independent MP Marjana Koçeku has reacted to the Socialist Party’s National Assembly meeting held this Saturday, mocking the gathering and Prime Minister Edi Rama.

In a Facebook post, she commented on developments at the meeting, including shifts in position, applause and discussions about expulsions from the party.

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Koçeku questioned whether the Socialist Party could run the country when it could not keep itself under control, and ended her response by calling for the prime minister’s resignation.

According to her, some participants at the Assembly applauded enthusiastically while others did not. There was then a call first to turn off the cameras and later to turn them back on, while a position in favor of expelling someone shifted to a proposal to reconsider the matter. Koçeku wrote that a party unable to decide what it says or control itself cannot govern a country, adding that the sooner Rama resigns, the better.