The Socialist Party’s Secretary-General, Blendi Klosi, has revealed details of discussions held at the party’s National Assembly on Saturday. He said the focus was on next year’s local elections, effectively marking the start of the local election campaign.

“It was a long meeting of the National Assembly, with an extensive discussion of many issues, the electoral race and preparations. I proposed a new platform for how municipal councilors should be elected. A group of members discussed various issues. One of the issues that received the most attention was the role of the mayor, and the need to prepare for Tirana and all of Albania. So, we have started the electoral race,” he said on the “Të Paekspozuarit” program on Vizion Plus.

Të lidhura None found

Asked again why Elisa Spiropali had been expelled, Klosi added that the reason was party discipline.

“We are preparing for a race and gearing up for an election campaign. The first split came when six MPs voted against the Socialist Party’s wishes and voted for the president nominated by the Democratic Party. These are moments when projects diverge. We are a force with 104,000 active members and 83 MPs; there are times when we have to make decisions about our direction. I don’t give personal reasons for expulsions. It is about party discipline and the need for a project…

“Given my position and role, it is difficult for me to speak about individuals. The decision was made by the Socialist Party’s highest forum, in support of the most important project, which is integration into the EU, and to steer our political force toward victory in the next elections. Discipline is the reason,” he added.