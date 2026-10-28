Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Speaking on the “Prime News24” program on News24, journalist Klodiana Lala discussed the possibility that SPAK could again ask Parliament to authorize the arrest of Belinda Balluku. She questioned how Prime Minister Edi Rama would respond in such a situation.

According to Lala, if SPAK submits a new request and Rama rejects it again, that stance would deepen suspicions about the connection between him and Balluku. “If SPAK were to submit a new request for authorization and Rama did not accept it, that would be good for SPAK because it would prove that Edi Rama is controlled by Belinda Balluku or is her accomplice… The moment they came to his antechamber, Mr. Rama began to show his claws. In Mr. Rama’s case, there is the McGonigal affair; there are the incinerators. Edi Rama’s signatures are on the incinerator contracts—why should they have to wait for Balluku?” the journalist said on the program.

Të lidhura

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Lala also commented on the prime minister’s response in the early stages of the case. She said Rama changed his position when the investigations came closer to people in his political circle.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 23:32

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