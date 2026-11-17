Ilir Kërçeli, a lawmaker from the Vetëvendosje Movement, has made public figures from Kosovo Customs on electricity imports. According to him, the data show that the opposition’s claim that Kosovo purchased €1 billion worth of energy from Serbia is unfounded.

The figures he published on Facebook show that, between 2021 and 2026, Kosovo imported €6.5 million worth of electricity from Serbia. This amount accounts for 0.65 percent of total imports and corresponds to around 50 GWh. Meanwhile, from 2015 to 2020, energy imports from Serbia reached €140 million, or 51.61 percent of the total, amounting to 2,582 GWh.

Të lidhura None found

Kërçeli said the tables were presented the previous evening on the “DebatPlus” programme. He said the data reinforced several facts that, according to him, had also been presented on Friday during the interpellation on energy in Parliament.

According to the lawmaker, the figures show that Kosovo did not purchase more than €1 billion worth of electricity from Serbia within a single year. He also denied that such imports had reached €1 billion over the past four years.

Kërçeli explained that the €1 billion figure refers to all electricity imported by Kosovo from 2019 to the present, and not only to electricity originating from Serbia. Of this amount, he said, just 0.65% of imports were of Serbian origin, while the supplies were carried out by private companies. He stressed that KEK had not carried out any imports.

For 2026, the data presented by Kërçeli show that Kosovo imported €200 million worth of electricity. Only €700,000 of this amount came from Serbia, accounting for 0.35 percent of the total. In this case too, he said, the imports were carried out by private companies for the open market, and not by a public enterprise.

Private companies also included in the ban

Kërçeli also announced that the ban on electricity imports from Serbia now applies to private companies as well. He described the decision as a reciprocal measure adopted after the transmission line running through Serbia was blocked.

On Monday, the Government of Kosovo decided to ban energy trading with companies of Serbian origin. The decision covers the purchase, sale, import, export, transit and resale of energy. Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Serbia had kept its cross-border lines closed to trade for nearly seven years. According to him, Serbia had not implemented the Energy Community Ministerial Council’s request to open the two 400 kV lines by July 1.

The government has asked the Business Registration Agency (ARBK) to determine which businesses registered in Kosovo operate in the energy sector and have ownership or organizational ties to Serbia. For now, the measure does not include Elektrosever, the company that supplies the northern municipalities. However, Kurti warned that the restrictions could be tightened if the lines remained blocked.

The issue of energy imports returned to the center of the debate after the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo said that more than €1 billion had been spent on electricity purchases and called for an investigation to be launched. During Friday’s session, Kërçeli clashed with opposition lawmakers over the claim that the government had purchased energy from Serbia.