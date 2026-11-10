KEK workers announce protest for higher wages and a 13th-month salary

KEK workers announce protest for higher wages and a 13th-month salary

Employees of the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) have announced a protest for Thursday, November 12. They are demanding higher wages and a 13th-month salary.

The New Union – KEK, which is organizing the protest, said the gathering will begin at 11:00 a.m. outside the corporation’s management offices in Pristina.

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In its announcement, the union called for wages to be raised and equalized, and for all KEK employees to receive a 13th-month salary for 2026. Organizers say they are seeking better financial conditions, equal treatment, decent wages and respect for workers’ rights.

The announcement does not say how long the November 12 protest will last or whether further union action will follow.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 20:01

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