Kadriu calls for the bar exam to be held in Albanian

Constitutional Court judge Osman Kadriu has commented on students’ demands concerning the bar exam, saying it makes no sense to administer it based on language-use percentages.

According to Kadriu, students who study in Albanian should be able to take the exam in their native language, a right guaranteed by the constitution. He stressed that law students have the right to take their final exam in Albanian and that there is no legal obstacle to Albanian candidates taking the bar exam in that language.

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Kadriu added that knowledge of Macedonian can be assessed through other mechanisms, but not through the professional exam.