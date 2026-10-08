Justina Shiroka-Pula’s stance on the Specialist Chambers before her election as president of Kosovo

Just days before taking office as president of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka-Pula had publicly criticized the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague and the way the case against former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army was being handled.

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At the time, as head of the Kosovo Academy of Sciences and Arts, Shiroka-Pula stated that the decision concerning the four former KLA leaders required broader consideration. In her view, not only the verdict but also the “nature, mandate and manner of functioning” of the Specialist Chambers needed to be analyzed.

She expressed “deep reservations” about the way the court had been established and was perceived, emphasizing that justice can be credible only when it is seen as equal, inclusive and impartial.

Full statement:

The latest decision concerning the four former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army makes it necessary to reflect not only on the court’s conclusion, but also on the nature of the Specialist Chambers, their mandate and the way in which they operate.

Our criticism of this court is rooted in the belief that, in order to gain credibility and be sustainable, justice must be regarded as equal, inclusive and impartial. Every institution dealing with sensitive historical periods must exercise particular care so as not to create the impression of selective justice or unequal treatment of victims and responsibilities.

Respect for the law and judicial procedures does not negate the right to criticize institutions. In a democratic society, on the contrary, the credibility of justice institutions grows through transparency, accountability and public debate based on arguments.

The Kosovo Liberation Army constitutes an important part of our country’s history. Criminal trials against individuals must not turn into a general judgment against a movement, a historical period or a people’s aspiration for freedom.

While respecting every person’s right to a fair trial and the use of all available legal remedies, we express our deep reservations regarding the way this court was conceived and is perceived, as well as the impact it may have on historical memory, public trust and the sense of justice.

The institution I lead remains at all times ready to contribute to processes of research, investigation and interpretation of the data and facts related to the war in Kosovo.