Bajqinovci: Shiroka-Pula has no ties to any political entity

Vetëvendosje MP Mefail Bajqinovci described the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as Kosovo’s president as a consensual decision and a suitable choice to lead the Presidency.

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According to him, Shiroka-Pula has not been involved in politics for a long time and currently holds no political or official position in the PDK.

“It is consensual because Ms. Pula is the head of the Academy of Arts and Sciences of Kosovo. She has been out of politics for a long time and holds no political or official position in the PDK. She is at the Academy of Sciences and Arts of Kosovo, and I think she is a fitting choice,” Bajqinovci said.

He added that he also knows the president-elect from her appearances on television programs, where, he said, she had criticized the privatization of KEDS.

“I have had the opportunity to have her on my programs several times. She was critical of the privatization of KEDS,” the MP said.

Bajqinovci also said that one of the most important aspects of the president’s election was avoiding another election cycle in Kosovo.

“I am very happy that the country will not go to elections,” he said.