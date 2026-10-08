Justina Shiroka-Pula’s first meeting as president with Albin Kurti

Justina Shiroka-Pula’s first meeting as president with Albin Kurti

Kosovo’s newly elected President, Justina Shiroka-Pula, has begun talks with Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Të lidhura

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This is their first contact since Shiroka-Pula was elected head of state, and the meeting is expected to be introductory.

According to “Bota Sot,” the focus is expected to be on the priorities and issues the President will face in her new role, which require cooperation with the Government and the Assembly of Kosovo.

The conversation began at around 11:00 a.m. and is still ongoing.

Shiroka-Pula was elected President of the Republic of Kosovo and took the oath in the early hours of Wednesday, October 7.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 12:40

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