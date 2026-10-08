Bardhi and Spiropali trade barbs in Parliament; Socialist MP: No one can blackmail me, I stand by what I said

Today, Socialist Party MP Elisa Spiropali responded in Parliament to Democratic Party MP Gazment Bardhi, categorically denying that she could be pressured or blackmailed.

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Spiropali said Bardhi does not represent “the voice of the citizens,” as he claims, and accused him of having previously been blackmailed by people who, according to her, were part of the Democratic Party’s leadership structures in Fier.

“Be sure of this, Gaz Bardhi: no one here can blackmail me. I have asked for it… You are not the voice of the citizens you claim to be. But neither can those who blackmailed you—the MPs and those you had as Democratic Party leaders in Fier—blackmail me. They cannot blackmail me either, because they will go where they belong,” she said.

The Socialist MP went on to oppose using any platform to discuss the same issue, stressing that she stands by her positions both on and off the platform. She said she had also raised these issues at the Socialist Party Assembly.

Spiropali also criticized the way the Democratic Party operates, saying that no one in that political force can speak freely and that it has become a structure centered on one individual.

“Just as you cannot say a word in your party. You don’t have a party, but one person. I have opposed the culture of concentrating power in one person’s hands, from local to central government. You embody power in its most degraded form. I have opposed this culture,” she said.

In closing, Spiropali urged Bardhi not to link issues that, she said, have nothing to do with one another, warning that they would be resolved very soon.