Jared Kushner ends speculation: Here is the truth about the Zvërnec project—if approved, Albanians will be proud and enjoy it for generations

In a clarifying response to several articles published in the left-wing American media, Jared Kushner has put an end to speculation surrounding the Zvërnec project and explained how he is personally committed to creating something special for the area while ensuring the preservation of biodiversity and the substantial development of the country’s economy.

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He rejects the false claims that the land was given away by the Albanian government, explaining that it was purchased through a private transaction in accordance with the legislation in force, for €230 million—a price that ranks among the highest paid in the region for a transaction of this scale.

He also addresses the environment, emphasizing that the development will meet the highest standards, leaving this magnificent part of Albania greener and with greater biodiversity.

Throughout his response, Kushner expresses particular appreciation for Albania and Albanians, emphasizing his belief in the country’s economic and tourism potential.

He presents the investment as a long-term commitment that, if successfully realized, could reach approximately €4 billion, creating jobs, economic activity and new development opportunities.

Below is Jared Kushner’s full response:

Media claim: Development rights were granted without public notice or a competitive tendering process, and the amendment to unlock the protected land was rushed through parliament. Rama even allowed the construction of an airport within the protected area.

Reality: The land was not given to us by the Albanian government. Our partners bought it from a private party for €230 million in a private transaction, among the highest prices paid in the region for a transaction of this scale. The title to the property was reviewed by legal advisers and verified.

This project began as a straightforward, pure private real estate investment, based on our belief in Albania’s potential as a growing destination and in the opportunity to create something truly special there.

We are investing substantial private capital in a country that has never before had a project of this scale. Although there are no guarantees, we are taking this risk because we believe in Albania and we believe in Albanians.

If successful, the project could represent approximately €4 billion in investment and create significant jobs, economic activity and international visibility for Albania.

Since purchasing the land, we have spent more than three years and tens of millions of dollars studying the terrain, its environment, and the region’s opportunities and needs, while bringing together architects, designers, engineers, environmental experts and exceptional partners to shape the project responsibly.

The goal was never simply to develop the land, but to create something that could become a platform for long-term opportunity and growth for Albania.

Asher Abehsera, a longtime friend and business partner with a proven track record of successful development, joined as a partner and CEO of the project and has led the day-to-day work over the past four years.

The Kastrati family, a well-known Albanian business family with deep roots and great pride in their country, was the one that initially brought the land opportunity to our attention and shares our belief in Albania’s potential.

I first met Ramez and Moutaz Alkhayyat in Doha during the 2022 World Cup and was impressed by their story and abilities.

They had fled Syria as refugees under Assad’s brutal regime, with many of their properties and assets later confiscated by the government, and they were given the opportunity to rebuild their lives and businesses in Qatar.

Their arrival coincided with Qatar’s extraordinary construction needs ahead of the World Cup, and they became deeply involved in Doha’s transformative construction.

This is an important distinction: this is an investment, not something that was given to us. We bought the land for €230 million, are committing substantial additional private capital and are taking on the risk of whether the project will succeed.

If it succeeds, Albania will benefit through jobs, tourism, economic opportunities and long-term growth.

My personal focus has been primarily on the vision and design, bringing together extraordinary architects, partners, designers and creators to build a destination unlike anything else in the region. I am a minority partner and am not involved in the project on a day-to-day basis.

The partnership has engaged extensively with the local community in Vlora. We also understand that people have legitimate questions and concerns. The project will have to go through all relevant Albanian regulatory and environmental processes and obtain the necessary approvals to proceed.

Our ambition is to build according to the highest standards of design and environmental protection, leaving this extraordinary part of Albania greener, with greater biodiversity and stronger environmentally.

The suggestion that this project moved forward to win favors from President Trump also reverses the chronology. As the article itself notes, our interest began in the summer of 2021, when I was a private citizen and long before President Trump announced his 2024 campaign.

The same applies to the airport. The article suggests, but does not fully state, that government officials approved the airport at my request.

In fact, the airport had already been approved by the time I first saw the project, and it was one of the factors that attracted me and shaped my vision for what the region could become.

Ultimately, Albania will decide whether the project proceeds. If it is approved, I hope we can create something that Albanians will be proud of and that families from Albania and around the world will enjoy for generations.