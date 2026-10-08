Israel plans to close British consulate in Jerusalem as 11 people are arrested at pro-Palestinian protests

The British consulate in Jerusalem is expected to close on Thursday, in a further escalation of strained relations between Israel and the United Kingdom. The Israeli measure follows London’s actions against trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.

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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said his country will not change its position, despite Britain’s efforts to reach an agreement that would prevent the closure, The Times reported.

With its diplomatic status revoked, around 30 British diplomats will be unable to carry out their duties legally from the consulate building. However, the diplomats and their families are not expected to be expelled from Israel, as they can continue their work from the British Embassy in Tel Aviv.

The consulate in Jerusalem provides consular services to Palestinians living in East Jerusalem and is responsible for British relations with Palestinians in the city, the West Bank and Gaza.

Meanwhile, 11 people have been arrested in Britain during gatherings in support of Palestine.

Five were detained near the headquarters of the Board of Deputies of British Jews. They are suspected of inciting racial hatred and breaching the conditions set for the protest.

The other six arrests took place during a pro-Palestinian student march and a counter-protest. Five of those detained are suspected of failing to comply with police restrictions, while the sixth person was arrested for common assault.

The Metropolitan Police had imposed strict measures for the march, including a ban on covering faces, but allowed the protest to go ahead.

Protest on the anniversary of the October 7 attack

Hundreds of students took part in pro-Palestinian protests in several British cities on the third anniversary of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack. According to Israeli authorities, around 1,200 people were killed in the attack.

In London, around 60 students marched through the city centre in support of Palestine. They carried placards with anti-Israel messages and calls for a boycott.

When they reached Russell Square, the protesters encountered a group of counter-protesters carrying Israeli flags and chanting against the pro-Palestinian marchers. Police intervened several times to prevent clashes.

Other gatherings were held at universities in London, Edinburgh and Glasgow, while hundreds of people took part in a march in Manchester.

Jewish leaders condemn protests

Raphie Leon, president of the Union of Jewish Students, described the October 7 protests as provocative and called for them to be condemned.

British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting described the gatherings as “shameful” and said Jewish students should not have to face the situation alone.

The five people arrested near the offices of the Board of Deputies of British Jews are suspected of calling for “intifada,” an Arabic term meaning uprising.

British authorities have also noted a rise in antisemitism. The Community Security Trust reports that 1,926 antisemitic incidents were recorded in Britain between January and June 2026, around 20% more than in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Ministry of Health, which is run by Hamas, says the number of Palestinians killed during three years of war has exceeded 74,000.