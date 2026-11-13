Iseni: After results with Kosovo, One Stop Shop to be introduced at border with Albania

Iseni: After results with Kosovo, One Stop Shop to be introduced at border with Albania

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Astrit Iseni has announced that, following the introduction of the One Stop Shop system with the Republic of Kosovo, work is underway to extend the joint border control model to the Republic of Albania.

According to Iseni, the agreement with Albania covers five border crossings between the two countries. The aim is for travelers and transport operators to be checked only once, eliminating duplicate procedures and reducing waiting times.

Të lidhura

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The Qafë Thanë border crossing will also be included in the model. Joint entry-to-entry checks will be carried out there, with border procedures completed only once.

Referring to the experience with Kosovo, Iseni said the One Stop Shop system had significantly reduced waiting times at the border. He added that traffic had increased by 50 percent compared with the last year before the system was introduced.

Iseni also mentioned Corridor 8, the Skopje–Bllacë road, the Tetovo–Prizren connection, and energy interconnections with Kosovo and Albania. According to him, these infrastructure and energy projects strengthen regional ties and facilitate cooperation among North Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 19:22

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