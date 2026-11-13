Iran announces strike on U.S. radar in Bahrain as tensions rise in the Middle East

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced that it had struck and destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar system in Bahrain, a development signaling a renewed conflict in the Middle East.

According to the Revolutionary Guard, the strike was in retaliation for an enemy air attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik, a city in southern Iran.

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Tehran described the radar’s destruction as a warning to the United States and called for an end to aerial provocations and to activities in the Strait of Hormuz that it considers oil smuggling.

Neither Bahraini authorities nor the United States have confirmed the attack. The Strait of Hormuz remains a strategic route for global energy trade.

Since the war between Iran, the United States and Israel began on February 28, Tehran has restricted shipping through the maritime corridor. It has also struck infrastructure in several Gulf countries, including airports, ports, energy facilities and U.S. assets.

Meanwhile, the United States has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and increased economic pressure on Tehran, aiming to restrict the country’s trade and financial flows. Today’s incident comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington no longer needs a deal with Tehran.

“The time for a deal has passed. We have their money, hundreds of billions of dollars, and we have taken the Strait of Hormuz from them,” Trump wrote. In the same post, he asked Vice President JD Vance to focus “all his attention” on domestic issues, as well as corruption and crime in Democratic-run cities and states.