Court extends detention of Feim Sali, suspected of spying for Serbia’s BIA, by two months

Feim Sali, a teacher from Dragash, will remain in detention for another two months following a decision by the Basic Court in Pristina. He is suspected of spying for Serbia’s Intelligence Agency (BIA).

Court spokesperson Mirlinda Gashi said the pre-trial judge reviewed and approved the request by the Special Prosecution of the Republic of Kosovo (PSRK) to extend the defendant F.S.’s detention. The measure was extended for two months.

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Kosovo Police arrested Sali on August 14, 2026, at the Merdare border crossing.

Prosecutors suspect that, for an unspecified period up to August 13 of this year, Sali repeatedly provided information and assistance to the BIA with the aim of gaining financially.