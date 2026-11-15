Iran announces drone attack on US base in Bahrain as authorities warn residents

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said today it had attacked a US military base in Bahrain with drones in response to what it described as “hostile” actions by the United States.

According to the statement, six drones from the Revolutionary Guard’s Aerospace Force targeted the US air defense radar system at the al-Rifa helicopter base in Bahrain.

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Shortly before, Bahraini authorities had issued two warnings about possible threats, the first since September.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm and go to the nearest safe place, without providing further details about the nature of the threat.

The announcement of the attack comes two days after the Revolutionary Guard claimed it had struck a US early-warning radar in Bahrain. The US military rejected the claim, saying it had intercepted two Iranian drones and that no damage had been caused.

Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet base.