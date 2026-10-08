IPK begins verifying claims about the use of expired tear gas

The Kosovo Police Inspectorate (IPK), in cooperation with the Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina, has initiated an ex officio preliminary investigation to examine the actions of the Kosovo Police during the management of the protest.

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The institution announced that the claims concerning the expiry date of the tear gas used during the protest, along with complaints submitted by citizens, will also be part of the verification process.

The IPK said that investigative actions have begun regarding complaints filed at its premises, as well as cases initiated ex officio. As part of these actions, video recordings and other evidence are being secured, statements are being taken, and official Police documents related to the management of the protest are being reviewed.

“The IPK will undertake all necessary actions within its legal mandate to clarify the circumstances and, based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, will assess the further steps that may be taken,” the IPK said.

The protest was organized with a demand for the Law on the Specialized Chambers to be put to a vote. During the protest, former head of the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans’ Organization, Nasim Haradinaj, expressed suspicions that the Kosovo Police had used tear gas from the 2018 model, which was allegedly past its expiration date. The tear gas canisters were filmed by Radio Dukagjini and are shown in photographs.