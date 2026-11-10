Indictment filed against A.S. over May 29, 2023, events in Zveçan

The Special Prosecution of the Republic of Kosovo has filed an indictment with the Basic Court in Pristina against A.S. over the May 29, 2023, attacks in Zveçan targeting Kosovo Police, KFOR and journalists. He is charged with “Assault on an official person” and “Participation in a crowd committing a criminal offense and hooliganism.”

According to the indictment, A.S. was part of a group suspected of committing these acts in coordination with many other suspects of Serbian nationality from Kosovo and Serbia. The events took place on May 29, 2023, from 06:00 in the morning until the evening, around the Zveçan municipal building.

Të lidhura None found

The prosecution says A.S. is accused of jointly carrying out a violent attack on soldiers from the KFOR peacekeeping mission using blunt objects, improvised explosive devices and firearms. Several Kosovo Police officers and at least 30 KFOR personnel were injured in the attacks, three of them seriously.

Vehicles belonging to journalists covering the day’s events were also struck during the attack.