Explosion at the rapper’s shop: Noizy’s father testifies at SPAK in Laert Haxhiu’s trial

SPAK has summoned singer Rigels Rajku, known as Noizy, and his father, Bashkim Rajku, to testify in the proceedings against Laert Haxhiu.

Haxhiu was absent from the latest hearing and was represented by defense lawyer Detar Hysi.

Të lidhura None found

The prosecutor in the case, Behar Dibra, questioned Bashkim Rajku about the explosion at the family’s business in Durrës in June 2022.

Rajku said he had heard the explosion but could not remember the time, as four years had passed. He then saw the broken windows and the damage to the rented shop, which was in the same apartment building where the family lived.

As for the possible cause of the incident, he said they had initially had no suspicions. He said his son, as an artist, might have had disagreements or grievances with others.

He also mentioned earlier clashes with a person from Lushnja but stressed that he had no concrete evidence linking that person to the explosion.

Rajku said that the day before the incident, 5–6 cars had arrived near the bar. The people in them had provoked his son, and a fight had broken out.

He added that the family had not previously known the person he mentioned in his testimony. He estimated the damage caused by the explosion at around 30,000 euros.

The testimony was given during Laert Haxhiu’s trial, in which SPAK is also examining circumstances connected to various criminal incidents.