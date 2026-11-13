Improvised explosive device defused in central Dublin during EU leaders’ summit

Improvised explosive device defused in central Dublin during EU leaders’ summit

Irish police (Garda) said a functional improvised explosive device was found and defused in a building used as office space in the Merrion Square area of central Dublin.

The building is near several museums and the French embassy. The discovery came as the Irish capital hosted an informal summit of European heads of state and government, attended by Prime Minister Rama, Macron and Meloni.

Të lidhura

None found

After defusing the device, police launched an investigation into how it was placed there and whether other people were involved.

No further details have been released about the composition of the explosive material or any potential targets.

Irish authorities are continuing their investigation. The incident occurred at a particularly sensitive time for security in Dublin because of the presence of European leaders at the summit.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 23:07

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