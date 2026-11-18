IKD opens debate on criminal liability for the electoral use of public funds

Following the publication of its analysis, “Criminal liability for the use of public funds for electoral purposes,” the Kosovo Institute for Justice (IKD) has launched a roundtable discussion.

Participants are examining criminal liability for the misuse of public funds for electoral purposes, as well as a citizens’ legislative initiative aimed at supplementing and amending the Criminal Code.

Të lidhura None found

Qemajl Marmullakaj of IKD will open the discussion by presenting the analysis and the proposal for the legislative initiative.

MPs Blerta Deliu of the PDK, Hykmete Bajrami of the LDK and Teuta Haxhiu of the AAK have joined the roundtable. Naim Jakaj of IKD said that the Vetëvendosje Movement (LVV) had also been invited, but its representatives did not respond to the invitation.