I have been recommended surgery/ Veliaj asks to attend hearing, Dumani: We have no medical report on his condition

Today, the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime held the trial hearing on the merits against Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj.

For the first time, Veliaj has requested to be present at the court proceedings. In a letter addressed to the court, he stated that, due to health problems for which he has been recommended surgery, he had requested his medical records but had received no response.

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“Due to the health condition for which I have been recommended surgery, I have been requesting my medical records for 10 days, but I have not been given any explanation. This situation is preventing me from taking part in the trial, and I request that the court hearing be postponed,” Veliaj is reported to have written.

During the hearing, Altin Dumani stated that the authorities had not received any medical report from the prison doctor describing the mayor’s health condition.

“We have no medical report from the prison doctor describing Veliaj’s health condition. We do not have any concrete document to clarify his situation,” Dumani said.

Erion Veliaj’s lawyer, Plarent Ndreca, said that the prosecution had been informed of his client’s health condition.

“The prosecution has been informed about Veliaj’s health condition. The defendant himself also emphasizes this and is requesting information about the actual condition of his leg, as well as the X-ray so that he can consult a doctor. His medical records have not been made available to him. Veliaj has expressed his willingness to attend the hearing, while the Prison Directorate is not providing information about a basic right. This is hindering the continuation of the hearing. There have been medical examinations at the institution, and he has undergone an MRI and an X-ray, while he was told that he needed surgery,” Ndreca said.

Following these developments, the court adjourned to decide whether the hearing would continue without Veliaj’s presence or be postponed.