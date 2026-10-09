I am the leader of the Serbian militia”/ Threatening emails to several institutions: We have placed an explosive device, we will take revenge on you

Several institutions have received threatening emails claiming that an explosive device has been placed and warning of revenge against them.

Të lidhura None found

In the messages sent, the author presents himself as “leader of the Serbian militia” and uses threatening language toward the institutions that received the communications.

“We have placed an explosive device, we will take revenge on you,” the threatening message says.

Email content:

“Hello. I am the leader of the Serbian Militia. We have come to take revenge on you. I have just personally placed an explosive device in your building. The explosion will occur in one hour. Only pieces of flesh will remain of you. We will kill Albanians until you recognize Kosovo as territory of Serbia. GOOD LUCK”.