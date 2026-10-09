I am the leader of the Serbian militia”/ Threatening emails to several institutions: We have placed an explosive device, we will take revenge on you

I am the leader of the Serbian militia”/ Threatening emails to several institutions: We have placed an explosive device, we will take revenge on you

Several institutions have received threatening emails claiming that an explosive device has been placed and warning of revenge against them.

Të lidhura

None found

In the messages sent, the author presents himself as “leader of the Serbian militia” and uses threatening language toward the institutions that received the communications.

“We have placed an explosive device, we will take revenge on you,” the threatening message says.

Email content:

“Hello. I am the leader of the Serbian Militia. We have come to take revenge on you. I have just personally placed an explosive device in your building. The explosion will occur in one hour. Only pieces of flesh will remain of you. We will kill Albanians until you recognize Kosovo as territory of Serbia. GOOD LUCK”.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 10:27

Tags: , , , ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda