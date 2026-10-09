Heavy rain showers paralyze Tirana, kilometer-long queues on the capital’s main roads

Vehicle traffic in Tirana has worsened this Friday. Long traffic queues formed this morning on several of the capital’s main roads.

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The biggest problems are reported on the Great Ring Road, on the segment from Astiri toward Sauk, where vehicles are moving with difficulty and kilometer-long queues have formed in some sections.

Bad weather and continuous rain showers are slowing down movement, while the flow of vehicles during the morning hours further worsens the situation.

Drivers are advised to exercise extra caution, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance, especially on segments where traffic is heavy.