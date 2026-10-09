Heavy rain showers paralyze Tirana, kilometer-long queues on the capital’s main roads

Heavy rain showers paralyze Tirana, kilometer-long queues on the capital’s main roads

Vehicle traffic in Tirana has worsened this Friday. Long traffic queues formed this morning on several of the capital’s main roads.

Të lidhura

None found

The biggest problems are reported on the Great Ring Road, on the segment from Astiri toward Sauk, where vehicles are moving with difficulty and kilometer-long queues have formed in some sections.

Bad weather and continuous rain showers are slowing down movement, while the flow of vehicles during the morning hours further worsens the situation.

Drivers are advised to exercise extra caution, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance, especially on segments where traffic is heavy.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 10:27

Tags: , , , , , ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda