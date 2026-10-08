Husband of former Durrës Post Office director Elisabeta Mataj, accused of stealing €700,000, remanded in custody for allegedly demanding money from employees

This Thursday, the Durrës Court remanded Fetah Mataj, the husband of former Durrës Post Office director Elisabeta Mataj, in custody.

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His arrest came after the discovery of phone messages exchanged between the couple and a complaint filed by an employee of the post office branch, who said that Mataj had demanded 25,000 lek per month from her.

It is recalled that former director Elisabeta Mataj was arrested in July, while after spending more than two months in pre-trial detention, she was placed under house arrest by the court on September 25.

She is accused, along with two other employees of the institution, of misappropriating pension and economic assistance funds worth nearly €700,000, intended for the post office branches in Shijak and Krujë.