Hoxha tells EU ambassadors: Dialogue, the rule of law and democratic freedoms guide Albania’s integration

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Ferit Hoxha met today with the ambassadors of European Union member states in Albania, with whom he discussed the latest developments in the country.

During the meeting, Hoxha stressed that the Government remains committed to protecting democratic freedoms, including the fundamental right to hold peaceful demonstrations. According to him, violence, vandalism and damage to public or private property cannot be considered legitimate means of political expression or any other form of expression. The minister underlined that this principle applies in Albania and throughout Europe.

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Part of the discussion also focused on preserving the functioning of institutions, respecting the rule of law, and ensuring that the actions of public authorities are lawful and proportionate.

The minister reaffirmed that the Government is ready to engage in dialogue at any time, in any place and with anyone who has not taken part in acts of violence. He described dialogue as a value of democracy and the most appropriate way to overcome divisions, address concerns and continue moving forward together.

Speaking about European integration, Hoxha stated that membership in the European Union remains a national strategic objective.

“Difficult moments should strengthen our determination, rather than divert us from the reforms, democratic standards and responsibilities arising from our ambition to join the European Union,” he said.

Hoxha praised open communication with European partners and their continued support for Albania, within the framework of the shared goal of a future within the European Union.