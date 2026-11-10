Hoti: According to ASK, the cost of living has risen by an average of 45% over the past five years

Avdullah Hoti, a member of parliament from the Democratic League of Kosovo, has commented on the country’s economic situation. He said the rising cost of living is making everyday life increasingly difficult for citizens.

In a Facebook post, Hoti cited data from the Kosovo Agency of Statistics (ASK), according to which the cost of living has risen by an average of 45% over the past five years. He said prices for many products that families buy have nearly doubled from their previous levels.

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Criticizing the Kurti government and what he described as propaganda about economic success, Hoti said the budget should be judged by citizens’ quality of life, not just by figures on paper. He stressed that even if the government presents figures in the billions, the burden families face at the supermarket checkout every weekend shows how prices affect their lives.

According to Hoti, the parliamentary debate on the 2027-2029 budget should address the change in the cost of living, responsibility for the situation and measures that could ease the burden on citizens.