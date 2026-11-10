He caught a fish and won $1 million, the incredible story of the 26-year-old

A routine fishing trip turned into extraordinary fortune for a 26-year-old in Australia, who won $1 million after catching a special fish.

Matthew Maurice, from the city of Darwin, had gone fishing with his younger brother, never imagining that evening would change his life.

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He caught a barramundi about 80 centimeters long that carried a red tag from the “Million Dollar Fish” competition.

Initially, the two brothers did not know that the fish they had caught was exactly the one carrying the grand prize of $1 million.

The win was confirmed later, making the 26-year-old the second person in the competition’s 12-year history to win the top prize.

Maurice said he had gone fishing just to spend time with his brother, who had come to visit from abroad.

As for the money, the 26-year-old said he plans to buy a house, pay off financial obligations, and then reward himself with something special.

The “Million Dollar Fish” competition is organized in Australia’s Northern Territory and features tagged fish, one of which has the $1 million prize, while dozens of others are rewarded with $10,000 each.