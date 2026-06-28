Haxhiu at the opening of KAMO 2026: Our future is taking shape in the minds of students competing in knowledge

The Acting President of the Republic of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, took part today in Prizren in the opening ceremony of the seventh edition of the Kosovo–Albania Mathematical Olympiad, KAMO 2026.

In her address to those present, Acting President Haxhiu said that Prizren is a city where history is felt at every step, because its streets, houses, schools and institutions are interwoven with the most important cultural and political events in the history of our nation.

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“Today, in the minds of the students competing with knowledge, focus and perseverance, another part of the future is also taking shape, right here in the city of Prizren. You know that mathematics teaches a person not to be satisfied with a first impression. Faced with a problem, you must stop, read the instructions carefully, try one path, turn back when it leads nowhere, and seek the solution with patience,” Acting President Haxhiu said.

She stressed that mathematics is not content with just one answer where it seems sufficient, but also demands the reasoning for why that answer holds. According to her, this is precisely why this Olympiad is of particular importance, because it teaches students to think clearly, not to give up in the face of difficulties, and to understand that talent develops only when accompanied by continuous work.

“Your presence here shows that you have talent, but also discipline and work. But behind talent and work also stand the teachers who have guided you, the families who have supported you, and your patience in overcoming challenges. Today, each of you has reason to feel proud, and each of you is a winner because you have made it this far through your own work, and that is the best lesson you will receive,” Acting President Haxhiu emphasized.

She went on to say that, like every Olympiad, this competition will also have results, medals and rankings, but the experience gained from it will stay with the participants throughout their lives.

According to the Acting President, this experience will help students learn how to cope with pressure, how to think clearly, how to accept a challenge, and how to understand that knowledge grows together with effort.

“Through KAMO, Kosovo and Albania come together in schools, among children, among teachers and in knowledge. Here we see children who have worked hard, teachers who have prepared them with dedication, and families who accompany them with pride. This is a good tradition, because the talent of our children must be discovered early, must be supported, and must be carried forward,” Acting President Haxhiu said.

Haxhiu thanked the organizers, the Association of Mathematicians of Kosovo and the Albanian Mathematical Association, for their careful work in building this competition, as well as the teachers, professors and parents who have accompanied these students with patience, trust and great dedication.

“I hope KAMO 2026 will be a wonderful experience for all of you. I hope that Prizren will remain in your memory as the place that gave you the opportunity to demonstrate your knowledge, to see that the path of knowledge deserves to be pursued seriously, but also to form new friendships. On behalf of the Republic of Kosovo, I wish you good work, clear minds and success in this seventh edition of the Kosovo–Albania Mathematical Olympiad,” Acting President Haxhiu said.