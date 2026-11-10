Guardia di Finanza: Cooperation with Albanian police and modern aerial surveillance let us reach even Albania’s most remote areas

At a joint press conference with senior State Police officials, representatives of the Guardia di Finanza discussed cooperation between the two sides. Police Director Skënder Hita was also present.

The Guardia di Finanza stressed that its cooperation with the State Police has produced results.

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Its representatives said they have increased aerial surveillance to combat cannabis cultivation. They said the increase was also made possible by the modern equipment now used for observation.

According to the Guardia di Finanza, cannabis cultivation in Albania is more prevalent in the north of the country, where traffickers have increasingly less land available for growing narcotics.

Guardia di Finanza representative: I want to present the concrete results of anti-drug operations. We work with the most modern equipment, including helicopters that can conduct aerial surveillance at any time. This equipment has the best airborne sensors.

We have identified suspicious areas. Our operational capabilities have improved, as have the effectiveness and value of bilateral cooperation in the fight against international drug trafficking. We have reached difficult-to-access areas, especially in northern Albania.

Traffickers are choosing more isolated locations because we now have the equipment needed to conduct more extensive aerial surveillance.