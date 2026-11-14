Greece: Two 21-year-olds pose as electricity company employees and steal more than 210,000 euros

Two 21-year-olds, a man and a woman, have been arrested in Greece on suspicion of deceiving residents by posing as employees of electricity companies.

Greek police have cracked down on a criminal group operating in several parts of Attica. Its members contacted residents by phone and took money and valuables from them. According to Greek media, the group obtained money and jewelry worth more than 210,000 euros through this method.

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Authorities said the two suspects were located and arrested at midday on November 11, 2026, in Aspropyrgos. Investigators have so far documented seven cases of fraud and theft, while the illicit proceeds are estimated at more than 210,000 euros.

The investigation found that the group was formed at least as early as March 2026 with the aim of defrauding and robbing residents. To select victims, members used phone numbers obtained from telephone directories. They then called them and claimed to work for electricity companies.

To alarm residents, the suspects used various pretexts, most often claiming there was an electrical fault in the home. This prompted victims to act immediately.

Under this pretext, residents were persuaded to gather the money and jewelry they had at home and leave them in designated places inside or outside their homes. Accomplices then went to those locations and collected the valuables.

The calls were made by other members of the group, who acted as operators from a call center. They stayed in constant contact with the victims, allowing those carrying out the thefts to avoid direct contact and identification.

To hinder police efforts to trace them, the group used numerous SIM cards and phone lines registered under the names of unknown individuals. They also used the arrested 21-year-old woman’s vehicle to get around.

According to the investigation, the 21-year-old man was responsible for collecting the money. He and another accomplice went to victims’ homes to collect the money and jewelry.