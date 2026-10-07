Greece supports North Macedonia’s European path, Malukos takes up post in Skopje

Greece supports North Macedonia’s European path, Malukos takes up post in Skopje

Greece’s new ambassador to North Macedonia, Ioannis Malukos, officially took up his post after presenting his credentials to President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova today. He said Athens would provide strong support for the country’s European integration, while the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already registered Malukos as head of the diplomatic mission in Skopje.

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During the meeting, Malukos said he was ready to strengthen good-neighborly relations through constructive political dialogue and respect for international law.

The Greek diplomat said that the European Union’s enlargement to include the Western Balkan countries would be one of the main issues of the Greek presidency of the EU Council during the second half of 2027.

He also highlighted the role of Greek companies operating in North Macedonia, describing them as an important economic link between the two countries.

President Siljanovska-Davkova said she expected Ambassador Malukos’s mandate to help usher in a new phase in relations between North Macedonia and Greece.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 22:24

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